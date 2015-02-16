Feb 16 Amper SA :

* Said on Friday its revenue at the end of October 2014 was 158.6 million euros ($181.01 million)

* Net loss at end of October was 21.4 million euros

* Financial debt including interest at end of October 2014 was 169.4 million euros

($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)