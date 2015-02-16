BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 11.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.29 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 16Zarzd Centurion Finance SA :
* Reported on Friday that its subsidiary PMG Concept has won on Feb. 11 a tender offer for delivery of services to Tauron-Dystrybucja for a total net value of 120,400 zlotys and due on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China