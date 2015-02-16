Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 PlayMakers SA :
* Said on Saturday that Q4 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 118,000 zlotys ($32,200) a year earlier
* Q4 net loss is 6,041 zlotys versus loss of 110,816 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6628 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order