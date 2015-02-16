Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 MBF Group SA :
* Reported on Saturday it has acquired a 27.78 pct stake in newly created company, Vabun SA
* The company holds 1,250,000 shares of Vabun
* The total share capital of Vabun SA is 450,000 zlotys divided into 4.5 million shares with nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order