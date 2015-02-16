Feb 16 MBF Group SA :

* Reported on Saturday it has acquired a 27.78 pct stake in newly created company, Vabun SA

* The company holds 1,250,000 shares of Vabun

* The total share capital of Vabun SA is 450,000 zlotys divided into 4.5 million shares with nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share

