UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 SPC Group SA :
* Said on Saturday Q4 revenue 348,459 zlotys ($95,246) versus 950,094 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 23,935 zlotys versus loss 629,625 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6585 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.