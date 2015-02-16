UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16Agroliga Group PLC :
* Reported on Saturday Q4 revenue of 8.0 million euros ($9.13 million) versus 3.7 million euros year go
* Q4 net profit of 231,000 euros versus net loss of 58,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.