Feb 17 Dragon Oil Plc :

* Fy 2014 revenue up 4 percent to $1.09 billion; net profit up 27 percent to $650.5 million

* Fy operating profit down 16 percent to $578.6 million

* Fy dividend increased by 3 cents to 36 cents per share

* Backs annual production growth forecast of around 10 percent or higher in 2015, exit rate of 100,000 bopd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)