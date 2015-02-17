Feb 17 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczoniowi SA :

* Said on Monday its management board proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.12 zlotys per share

* Plans to allocate 2.4 million zlotys ($651,820) for the repurchase of own shares until 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6820 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)