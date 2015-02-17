Dec 17 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 revenue 44 million zlotys ($11.95 million) versus 45.7 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q4 net profit 32 million zlotys versus 548,000 zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 EBITDA 15.2 mln zlotys, up 36 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

* Due to higher FY 2014 results than previously expected, the company amends its FY 2014-2015 financial forecast

* Sees FY 2014 revenue at 165.4 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 164.6 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2014 net profit of 34.6 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 13.8 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 5.5 million versus previously forecasted 24.1 million zlotys

* Amended forecast for years 2014-2015 is a part of 2015-2020 strategy announced on Dec. 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: For further information on the company's FY 2015-2020 strategy and forecast, announced on Dec. 11, 2014, please see:

