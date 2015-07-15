BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
(Corrects FY 2014 revenue to 871,167 zlotys from 1.6 mln zlotys in the body and FY 2014 net loss to 6.0 mln zlotys from 1.4 mln zlotys in the headline and body text. Company corrected its own statement.)
Feb 17 Biomax SA :
* Said on Monday FY 2014 revenue 871,167 zlotys ($232,400)versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss was 6.0 million zlotys versus loss of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7486 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality