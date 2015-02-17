Armenia central bank keeps key refinancing rate at 6 pct
YEREVAN, March 28 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.
Feb 17 Alterco SA :
* Said on Monday Q3 operating loss 316,000 zlotys ($85,893) versus profit 4.2 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net loss 5.4 million zlotys versus loss 7.5 million zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.6778 zlotys) ($1 = 3.6790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, March 28 Telecom Italia is working with Rothschild to help it to find a partner to fund part of its broadband business in Italy, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.