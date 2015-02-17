Feb 17MC-link SpA :

* Announced on Monday results of the second and last exercise period for its 2013-2015 warrants closed on Feb. 13

* The company did not receive any requests to exercise the warrants and therefore no warrants have been exercised

* With the closing of this exercise period not exercised warrants loose all its rights and become not valid

* The company share capital amounts to 2,815,546 euros divided into 3,236,225 shares Source text for Eikon:

