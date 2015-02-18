Feb 18 Numericable SFR SA :

* Said on Tuesday it expects proforma 2014 Group Revenues to reach approximately 11.4 billion euros ($13.0 billion) which compares to proforma 2013 Revenues of 11.8 billion euros (including Telindus and Virgin Mobile France)

* Proforma 2014 Adjusted EBITDA should reach approximately 3.1 billion euros which compares to a proforma 2013 Adjusted EBITDA of 3.5 billion euros

* Sees proforma 2014 Capex of approximately 1.8 billion euros

* Over the course over 2014, the group experienced a modest decline of its fixed DSL customer base (by approximately -1.5 pct)

* Group`s overall fixed customer base grew slightly year on year at the end of Q4 2014

* Group`s overall mobile customer base was negatively impacted in 2014 by the significant decline of the mobile prepaid customer base

* Group also experienced a moderate decline (approximately -1 pct) of its postpaid mobile customer base over the whole of 2014, as well as during Q4 2014

* Mobile residential ARPU reached 22.6 euros in Q4 2014 and was almost flat versus the level of 22.8 euros reached in Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon:

