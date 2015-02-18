Feb 18 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Said on Tuesday Victor Infante Vinolo buys 230,769 shares of Bionaturis from Juan Juarez Castano, who was a member of Board of Directors until Dec. 2, 2014

* Victor Infante Vinolo currently owns directly or indirectly 48.04 percent of the company

Source text: bit.ly/1CHmd65

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)