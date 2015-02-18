UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :
* Announced on Tuesday that investors Newinvest Assets Beteiligungs GmbH, Newinvest Assets Co S.A. and Victor Garrido Montes des Oca had been exempt by BaFin from the obligation to submit mandatory takeover offer to shareholders of IFA Hotel & Touristik AG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.