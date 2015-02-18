Feb 18 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* Sees headline earnings of r120 million to r127 million for 6 months to Dec 31

* Sees heps down 14-19 percent at 77 to 82 cents for 6 months to Dec

* Board currently considering various options to mitigate group's high level of gearing

* Sees revenue up 14 to 15 percent for 6 months to Dec