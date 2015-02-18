Feb 18 Saft Groupe SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 678.4 million euros ($769.2 million), growth of 8.7 pct

* Full year net profit is 48.1 million euros, up 31.8 pct

* Sees 2015 sales growth of over 5 pct at constant exchange rates; EBITDA margin of at least 15.8 pct of sales

* Proposes dividend of 0.82 euro per share, an increase of 5.1 pct

* Says to be confident in ability to drive medium term development and achieve objectives fixed last November Source text: bit.ly/1AlBE5D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)