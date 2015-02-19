BRIEF-Fedha buys 15.1 mln of Vantage Development shares in tender offer
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
Feb 19 Yapi Kredi Koray GYO AS :
* Said on Wednesday that it proposed not to pay dividend for FY 2014
* Said not to pay dividend due to 2014 net loss after tax
* Interest income earned by bank rose from 1.326 million euros ($1.42 million) in 2015 to 4.474 million euros in 2016