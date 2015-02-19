BRIEF-United Game Tech lists on Berlin stock exchange
* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct
Feb 19Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that FY 2014 total written premium amount to 1,283.8 million euros ($1.47 billion), up 11.5 pct
($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
