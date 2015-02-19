BRIEF-United Game Tech lists on Berlin stock exchange
* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct
Feb 19 Krezus SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Jan. 01, 2013- Nov. 30, 2014 revenue was 960.5 million zlotys ($262 million)
* Jan. 01, 2013- Nov. 30, 2014 net loss of 44.9 mln zlotys
* In 2012 the company changed its fiscal year and current fiscal year is for 23 months from Jan. 01, 2013 to Nov. 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6598 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before tax of 167.4 million rupees versus 443.6 million rupees year ago