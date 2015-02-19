Feb 19 Krezus SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Jan. 01, 2013- Nov. 30, 2014 revenue was 960.5 million zlotys ($262 million)

* Jan. 01, 2013- Nov. 30, 2014 net loss of 44.9 mln zlotys

* In 2012 the company changed its fiscal year and current fiscal year is for 23 months from Jan. 01, 2013 to Nov. 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

