Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 19 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :
* Appoints Muriel De Lathouwer as Managing Director and CEO
* De Lathouwer was serving as interim president of the Executive Committee on an interim basis since the departure of Joop Janssen in October 2014 Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order