UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19Agrowill Group AB :
* Said on Wednesday it received a conclusion of the Property Oversight Agency on the compliance of the business valuation report prepared by UAB OBER-HAUS nekilnojamas turtas on the valuation of the shares in UAB eTime invest
* In its Conclusion, the Property Valuation Oversight Agency did not specify whether the business valuation report valuates the shares in UAB eTime invest too high or too low
* 100 pct shareholding in UAB eTime invest (paid by the company's shareholder Vretola Holdings Limited in exchange for company's shares) has been evaluated LTL 16.7 million ($5.85 million), which is LTL 2.55 million more than price of subscribed shares of the company
* UAB OBER-HAUS nekilnojamas turtas has challenged the conclusion of the Property Valuation Oversight Agency and the dispute has not been resolved in court
* Regardless of the above-mentioned aspects regarding the validity of the conclusion of the Property Valuation Oversight Agency, the company has no grounds to doubt the competence and decisions of property valuator UAB OBER-HAUS nekilnojamas turtas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.