Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 19 Amper SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had sold its Venezuelan unit Desarrollo de Soluciones Especificas, Compania Anonima, to Ertona Business SA
* The transaction value was 1 euro ($1) and the buyer took over total debt of the Venezuelan unit
* It is estimated that the transaction will result in a loss of about 500,000 euros considering an official exchange rate (6.3 bolivars per dollar)
