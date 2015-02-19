Feb 19 Amper SA :

* Said on Wednesday it had sold its Venezuelan unit Desarrollo de Soluciones Especificas, Compania Anonima, to Ertona Business SA

* The transaction value was 1 euro ($1) and the buyer took over total debt of the Venezuelan unit

* It is estimated that the transaction will result in a loss of about 500,000 euros considering an official exchange rate (6.3 bolivars per dollar)

