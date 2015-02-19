Feb 19 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :

* Says total turnover in 9 months of 28.2 million euros ($32.26 million) compared to 26.6 million euros in the same period of the previous year

* 9-month net profit 3.3 million euros (year ago: 2.9 million euros)

* 9-month EBT of 4.2 million euros (previous year: 3.7 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT of 4.6 million euros, 0.5 million euros euros above last year