Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW Cities 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 25,2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.0360

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba, HSBC & UNI

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14KP45

