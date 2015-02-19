BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to sell Stella Marys project to LSC Lithium
* Advantage Lithium to monetize Stella Marys project through sale to LSC Lithium Corporation
Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Stockholm County Council
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date February 26,2025
Coupon 0.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.2920
Reoffer yield 0.824 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) DB, Nordea & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1195216707
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties