Feb 19 Nordfyns Bank A/S :

* FY net interest income 101 million Danish crowns ($15.43 million) versus 99.7 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 21 million crowns versus 27.5 million crowns year ago

* FY net income 27.5 million crowns versus 22.6 million crowns year ago

* Proposes to distribute 15 percent as dividend

* Board of directors proposes dividend for 2014 of 15 crowns per share

* Sees 2015 core earnings at about 45 million - 55 million crowns