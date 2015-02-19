BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to sell Stella Marys project to LSC Lithium
* Advantage Lithium to monetize Stella Marys project through sale to LSC Lithium Corporation
Feb 19 Nordfyns Bank A/S :
* FY net interest income 101 million Danish crowns ($15.43 million) versus 99.7 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 21 million crowns versus 27.5 million crowns year ago
* FY net income 27.5 million crowns versus 22.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes to distribute 15 percent as dividend
* Board of directors proposes dividend for 2014 of 15 crowns per share
* Sees 2015 core earnings at about 45 million - 55 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5455 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Advantage Lithium to monetize Stella Marys project through sale to LSC Lithium Corporation
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties