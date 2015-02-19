BRIEF-01 Communique reports qrly loss per share $0.00
* 01 Communique reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and provides an update on its patent litigation with Citrix
Feb 19 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Q4 EBITDA 4.1 million Swedish crowns ($488,159) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 24.3 million crowns versus 16.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3989 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vishay Intertechnology Inc - CEO Gerald Paul's 2016 total compensation was $4.74 million versus $4.96 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nH0SN3) Further company coverage: