Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Total Capital SA
(Total)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 2.250 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.25 pct
Spread 186.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1195201931
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.625 pct
Spread 189.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1195202822
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & SG
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law English(French for subordination)
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)