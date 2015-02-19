Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Total Capital SA

(Total)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.25 pct

Spread 186.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1195201931

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.625 pct

Spread 189.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1195202822

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & SG

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English(French for subordination)

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

