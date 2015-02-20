BRIEF-Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim CFO
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
Feb 20 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* FY rental revenue 558 million euros ($634 million), up 0.2 percent
* Proposes dividend of 4.30 euros per share (2.4 percent increase)
* FY recurring net income EPRA up by 6 percent to 315 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 recurring net income per share EPRA in growth Source text: bit.ly/1CRtWB2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
April 5 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America