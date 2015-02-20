Feb 20SMT SA :

* Reported on Thursday that its Paris-based unit, iAlbatros SAS, has signed a contract with Technip for about 30 million euros ($34.09 million)

* The contract is valid for two years

* Technip will use the hotel booking system provided by iAlbatros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)