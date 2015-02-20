Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 20 Cybits Holding AG :
* Said on Thursday two of the three board members Thomas Klack and Harald Gude, have resigned with immediate effect
* Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Klack, resigned for personal reasons
* Executive Board will submit application to court for lacking Supervisory Board members for the time until the end next Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)