BRIEF-Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim CFO
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
Feb 20 FinLab AG
* Acquires majority stake of 60 pct in crowdfunding platform Venturate AG
* In addition upper 6-digit euro-figure will be invested into further expansion
* Partnering with FinLab, also St. Gallen-Based Club Deal AG has acquired a share of around 20 pct in Venturate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
April 5 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America