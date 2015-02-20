Feb 20 FinLab AG

* Acquires majority stake of 60 pct in crowdfunding platform Venturate AG

* In addition upper 6-digit euro-figure will be invested into further expansion

* Partnering with FinLab, also St. Gallen-Based Club Deal AG has acquired a share of around 20 pct in Venturate