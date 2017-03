Feb 23PRFoods :

* Said on Friday Q4 2014 sales from continuing and discontinued operations of 17.6 million euros vs 25.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 2014 net loss including discontinued operations of 6.4 million euros vs loss of 1 million euro year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss from continuing and discontinued operations of 0.9 million euros vs EBITDA loss of 0.2 million euros year ago

* 2014 sales from continuing and discontinued operations of 95.9 million euros vs 98.9 million euros year ago

* 2014 net loss including discontinued operations of 2.7 million euros vs profit of 0.9 million euros year ago

* 2014 EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations of 5.3 million euros vs 4.8 million euros year ago

