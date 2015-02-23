Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 23 Kampa SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 2014 operating loss of 27,800 zlotys ($7,566) versus a loss of 48,954 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 27,800 zlotys versus a loss of 6.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6742 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order