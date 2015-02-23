BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure
* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Orphee SA :
* Said on Saturday that it decided not to proceed with acquisition of 50 pct stake in Diesse Senese SpA that was planned to be completed until Dec. 31, 2015
* It launches share buy-back of no more than 3,860,850 shares (no more than 10 pct of share capital) for no more than 8.90 zlotys per share
* The shares sale invitation issued to the investors is not directed to PZ Cormay SA
($1 = 3.6800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing