* Said on Saturday that it decided not to proceed with acquisition of 50 pct stake in Diesse Senese SpA that was planned to be completed until Dec. 31, 2015

* It launches share buy-back of no more than 3,860,850 shares (no more than 10 pct of share capital) for no more than 8.90 zlotys per share

* The shares sale invitation issued to the investors is not directed to PZ Cormay SA

