March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 23 Holcim CFO
* Says clearly expects clearance of the Lafarge merger in the first half of 2015
* Says strong franc has no impact on share exchange relation with Lafarge
* At the moment expects to reach the two-thirds majority in favour of merger with Lafarge
* Expects EGM on Lafarge transaction at end of May/beginning of June
* Filed lafarge merger approval in 20 jurisdictions, approved in 15
* USA, Canada and India are major merger approvals still outstanding
* Strong franc does not impact decision to have HQ of merged entity in Switzerland Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
OSLO, March 23 Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings on Thursday, in a surprise move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to take full control of DHT.