Feb 23 Exeotech Invest publ AB :

* Has entered into Letter Of Intent with La Petite Epicerie Saigon Ltd (LPES), Vietnam

* Says will acquire 10 pct of LPES

* Says will jointly form a Swedish company with same name, i.e. La Petite Epicerie Saigon AB