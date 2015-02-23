BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure
* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Revenues for Q4 0.13 million Norwegian crowns ($17,120) compared to 0.07 million crowns in Q4 2013
* Q4 operating loss 29.2 million crowns versus loss 9.2 million crowns year ago
* The focus of the company in 2015 and beyond will be on the Betalutin clinical development program, with an aim to obtain a first regulatory approval in 3rd line Follicular Lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5954 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing