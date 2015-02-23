UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Cashbuild Ltd :
* Sees six-month diluted HEPS between 762.6c - 821.2c versus 586.6c for six months ended Dec. 31, 2013
* Sees headline EPS between 780.1c and 840.1c (31 December 2013: 600.1c - headline earnings) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.