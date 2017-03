LONDON Feb 23 Britain's biggest underground gas storage facility, Rough, was undergoing an unplanned cut to withdrawals on Monday, operator Centrica said.

The flow cut began at 0600 GMT and is expected to reduce withdrawal capacity by 9 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, a Centrica spokeswoman said.

The withdrawal cut is expected to end at 0559 GMT on Tuesday the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)