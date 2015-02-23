BRIEF-IMF Bentham secures note offering to raise A$18 mln
* Secured unlisted corporate note offering to raise a minimum of A$18 million with option to accept over subscriptions
Feb 23 Primea Invest AG :
* At the end of Feb. 18 Holger Stabernack resigned from Board of Directors
* Daniel Grosch elected to replace Holger Stabernack
* Rob Jesudason, currently group executive for international financial services, will assume CFO role from 1 July 2017