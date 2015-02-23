BRIEF-IMF Bentham secures note offering to raise A$18 mln
* Secured unlisted corporate note offering to raise a minimum of A$18 million with option to accept over subscriptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 106.599
Reoffer yired -0.026 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 02, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Nomura & SCB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN LU0953782009
* Rob Jesudason, currently group executive for international financial services, will assume CFO role from 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: