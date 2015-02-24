Feb 24 OC Oerlikon Corp AG Pfaeffikon :

* FY 2014 strong sales growth of 16.1 pct

* FY 2014 order intake up by 9.0 pct to 3,028 million Swiss francs ($3.20 billion)

* Says outlook 2015 at constant exchange rates: sales and order intake to grow, profitability to be sustained

* FY 2014 sales increased by 16.1 pct to 3,215 million francs (2013 restated: 2,770 million francs), while order intake went up by 9.0 pct to 3,028 million francs (2013 restated: 2,779 million francs)

* FY 2014 net income, impacted by acquisition of Metco and divestment of Advanced Technologies segment, stood at 202 million francs, around prior-year level (2013: 201 million francs)

* Will propose an increase in dividends for 2014, representing a payout of 0.30 Swiss francs per share

* Sees FY 2015 order intake to increase by around 10 pct

* Sees FY 2015 sales to increase by around 5 pct

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA margin to be sustained at prior-year level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)