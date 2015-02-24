Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Bimobject AB :
* Said on Monday Q4 net sales 2.9 million Swedish crowns($344,680)
* Q4 loss before tax 6.2 million crowns
* Proposes no dividend for FY 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4136 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order