BRIEF-Taiwan Kong King to pay cash dividend of T$1.82 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.82 per share for 2016
Feb 24 Colomedica SA :
* Announced on Monday that an undisclosed shareholder sold 3,523,653 of the company's shares between Feb. 16 and Feb. 19
* Also, an undisclosed shareholder disposed of 1.6 mln shares on Feb. 16
STOCKHOLM, March 23 The Swedish stock exchange has fined measurement technology firm Hexagon 6.2 million Swedish crowns ($706,000) for breaching its rules by delaying when it announced the arrest of its chief executive last year.