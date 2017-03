Feb 24 HydroPhi Technologies Europe :

* Said on Monday that it resolved to raise capital by 889,081 zlotys ($241,300) to 5,157,170 zlotys

* Will raise its capital via a private share issue of 8,890,809 series E shares of an issue price of 0.3 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6850 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)