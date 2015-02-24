BRIEF-Dong Energy to build biogas plant for Novo Nordisk, Novozymes residues
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
Feb 24 Inno-Gene SA :
* Its unit, Centrum Bada DNA Sp. z o.o., signs 109,259 zloty ($29,600) deal with the Polish National Veterinary Research Institute for DNA sequencing
* The deal is valid until Feb. 18, 2016
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term