Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :
* Said on Monday that it resolved to launch a bond issuance program and plans to issue up to 50 million zlotys ($13.6 million) in bonds
* Will issue up to 20 mln zlotys in bonds in the first part of the program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6897 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order