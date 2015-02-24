BRIEF-Metall ZUG FY net income up 49.1 pct to CHF 84.9 million
* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)
Feb 24 Abb Ltd :
* Says has won an order worth around $11 million from Svenska Kraftnät
* Says link is planned to be operational by the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)